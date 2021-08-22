Thomas Courts in Benjamin Siegrist injury sweat as Dundee United boss rues ‘very harsh’ Peter Pawlett St Johnstone dismissal

Thomas Courts admits Dundee United face a nervous wait to learn the extent of a training ground injury to Benjamin Siegrist.

The Swiss goalkeeper was a notable absentee for Sunday’s 1-0 victory against St Johnstone, with Northern Ireland international Trevor Carson coming in for his debut.

Courts revealed that Siegrist’s set-back occurred with no-one around him at the club’s St Andrew’s base on Saturday.

And while he is loath to predict the results of an upcoming scan, Courts fears the 29-year-old will be absent for ‘longer than days, shall we say’.

“We don’t know the diagnosis yet but he’ll be sent for a scan,” said Courts.

“Benjamin had a situation in training with nobody near him and it looks like he has picked up an injury which will keep him out longer than days, shall we say.”

Addressing online suggestions that Siegrist had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament — a knee injury which would likely end his season — Courts was coy.

Courts added: “There have been rumours, but we don’t subscribe to any notion of a cruciate. It’s far too early.

“He will be well looked after, whatever the scan reveals.”

Pawlett appeal

Meanwhile, Courts has described the decision to dismiss Peter Pawlett — the match-winner against the Saintees — as ‘incredibly harsh’.

The diminutive midfielder was given his marching orders by referee Don Robertson after being adjudged to have dived as he sought to skip away from Murray Davidson.

Courts will review footage before deciding whether to appeal that caution, which is permitted in cases of simulation.

The United boss also felt the first booking, received for celebrating with the 3000-strong traveling support, was severe.

“The first [booking] was very harsh for an over-exuberant celebration. I was frustrated,” continued Courts. “At the second caution, I had quite a good view because it was almost in line with the dugout.

“Peter’s known to be quick dribbler and ran across the St Johnstone player. There was a minimal touch, which is all you need to go down and it seemed to be a very harsh decision.

“Once we review it, we’ll decide whether to appeal but from my perspective, there seemed to be a touch.

“It was a really big moment. It was a counter-attack situation and the pitch started to open up. I don’t think Peter would have looked to go down.”

But Courts, celebrating a second successive Premiership victory, was keen that Pawlett be remembered for more than his dismissal following an all-action showing.

He added: “Pete’s a big part of what we do and is the match-winner and I want him remembered for that — because he did very well.”