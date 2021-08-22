Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Thomas Courts in Benjamin Siegrist injury sweat as Dundee United boss rues ‘very harsh’ Peter Pawlett St Johnstone dismissal

By Alan Temple
August 22, 2021, 6:23 pm
Gutted: Pawlett
Thomas Courts admits Dundee United face a nervous wait to learn the extent of a training ground injury to Benjamin Siegrist.

The Swiss goalkeeper was a notable absentee for Sunday’s 1-0 victory against St Johnstone, with Northern Ireland international Trevor Carson coming in for his debut.

Courts revealed that Siegrist’s set-back occurred with no-one around him at the club’s St Andrew’s base on Saturday.

And while he is loath to predict the results of an upcoming scan, Courts fears the 29-year-old will be absent for ‘longer than days, shall we say’.

“We don’t know the diagnosis yet but he’ll be sent for a scan,” said Courts.

“Benjamin had a situation in training with nobody near him and it looks like he has picked up an injury which will keep him out longer than days, shall we say.”

Addressing online suggestions that Siegrist had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament — a knee injury which would likely end his season — Courts was coy.

Courts added: “There have been rumours, but we don’t subscribe to any notion of a cruciate. It’s far too early.

“He will be well looked after, whatever the scan reveals.”

Pawlett appeal

Meanwhile, Courts has described the decision to dismiss Peter Pawlett — the match-winner against the Saintees — as ‘incredibly harsh’.

The diminutive midfielder was given his marching orders by referee Don Robertson after being adjudged to have dived as he sought to skip away from Murray Davidson.

Courts will review footage before deciding whether to appeal that caution, which is permitted in cases of simulation.

The United boss also felt the first booking, received for celebrating with the 3000-strong traveling support, was severe.

“The first [booking] was very harsh for an over-exuberant celebration. I was frustrated,” continued Courts.  “At the second caution, I had quite a good view because it was almost in line with the dugout.

“Peter’s known to be quick dribbler and ran across the St Johnstone player. There was a minimal touch, which is all you need to go down and it seemed to be a very harsh decision.

“Once we review it, we’ll decide whether to appeal but from my perspective, there seemed to be a touch.

“It was a really big moment. It was a counter-attack situation and the pitch started to open up. I don’t think Peter would have looked to go down.”

But Courts, celebrating a second successive Premiership victory, was keen that Pawlett be remembered for more than his dismissal following an all-action showing.

He added: “Pete’s a big part of what we do and is the match-winner and I want him remembered for that — because he did very well.”