Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Thomas Courts hails ‘exceptional’ Chris Mochrie as Dundee United teenager marks Scottish Premiership debut with international call-up

By Ewan Smith
August 29, 2021, 12:05 pm
Thomas Courts hailed 'exceptional' Chris Mochrie after his first Scottish Premiership start for Dundee United
Chris Mochrie has earned a late call-up to the Scotland under-21 squad after making his full Scottish Premiership debut with Dundee United.

Mochrie has been drafted into Scot Gemmill’s squad for the trip to Turkey this week after making the breakthrough at United.

The midfielder became the youngest-ever player to play in the United first team when he came on as a sub against Morton in May 2019, aged 16 and 27 days.

He has become a regular in United’s first-team squad since the start of the season.

And Mochrie made his first start in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Hearts.

Chris Mochrie earns Scotland under-21 call-up

That came just hours after he learned of his international call-up.

And Courts has predicted a bright future for the talented playmaker.

“I thought Chris played exceptionally well,” said Courts.

“He got a boost by getting called into the Scotland under-21 squad earlier so it was a big occasion for him.

Chris Mochrie made his first Dundee United league start v Hearts

“The young players who get opportunities here will find it difficult to disappoint me.

“I know what they are capable of. I know how scalable they are.”

Meanwhile, Courts labelled Hearts keeper Craig Gordon as ‘world class.’

The Scotland star denied United with two stunning second-half saves.

Thomas Courts: Craig Gordon’s world-class

Hearts keeper Craig Gordon made a string of top saves to deny Chris Mochrie a Dundee United debut win

Gordon blocked a net-bound Ryan Edwards header and a curling free-kick from his former Celtic team-mate Charlie Mulgrew.

Hearts, who had taken an earlier lead through Liam Boyce, then secured the win with a late clincher from Armand Gnanduillet.

“We were on the ascendancy in the second half and it was wave-after-wave of attack,” said Courts.

“The unfortunate thing for us is they have a world-class goalkeeper who made two world-class saves.

“We know he is a top keeper. We have celebrated him being a top keeper for Scotland.

“I was right behind the free-kick save and it looked like it was going into the top corner. That’s what you face against top teams.”

