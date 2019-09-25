Thomas Cook collapse puts Dundee couple’s wedding and honeymoon plans on ice

A devastated couple’s wedding dreams have been left in tatters after the collapse of travel company Thomas Cook.

Ally Parr, 35, and fiancé Ronnie Coleman, 39, from Broughty Ferry, were due to travel to Turkey on Monday for their wedding on October 8.

The operator announced on Monday morning that it had ceased trading after 178 years with around 22,000 jobs worldwide at risk, and 9,000 in the UK due to be axed.

© Supplied

Ally said: “We are just devastated. We have had no contact at all from Thomas Cook or anyone. It’s awful.”

The pair, who have been together since Ally was still at school, were due to travel from Glasgow Airport to Dalaman, and had booked to stay at Sun Connect Liberty Hotel in Hisaronu whilst away.

A total of 40 guests, including her elderly grandparents, and the couple’s three children, Taylor, 19, Ronnie, 14 and seven-year-old Flynn, were due to attend.

Ally said: “We booked it 18 months ago, and we’ve been paying it for the last 18 months.We are getting married in the Blue Lagoon on the beach. It’s a special place for us. We have been on holiday there quite a few times.

© Supplied

“It’s not often you get to go on holiday with all your friends and grandparents and have everybody together.”

Ally added she couldn’t bring herself to tell Flynn the news as he would be heartbroken.

She said: “He got up yesterday morning and said ‘seven sleeps to go’. He’s so excited, it’s such a shame. I can’t even tell him. Every single person who was going to the wedding, apart from three, had all booked with Thomas Cook.

“Somebody must have known something. They were still taking money off us last week for in-flight meals.”

Ally said she phoned the hotel and was told that as soon as the last guests had left it would be closing its doors.

“The bank says there is nothing we can do, we just have to do everything through Atol (Air Travel Organiser’s Licence).

“We were looking at flights yesterday morning. We can still get our money back through Atol but that’s not helping us at the moment.”

© DC Thomson

Ally added the couple were due to have their hen and stag dos whilst away and that they had hired a private boat.

“I’m so devastated. I feel I’m living a nightmare.

“I was absolutely so looking forward to it. I have been so excited, so happy. We just finished the seating plans.”

She added that while looking online for alternative flights yesterday morning, prices were as high as £4,000.

Meanwhile, others due to travel with the holiday operator tried their luck at alternative travel agents in Dundee city centre, hoping to keep their holiday plans on track.

© DC Thomson

One of those queuing outside Ramsay’s World Travel spoke of her disappointment that her family holiday was on the verge of falling through.

Amy Lawson, 31, said: “We were booked to go to Tenerife next Friday for 11 nights. When we went into Thomas Cook last week to pay off the holiday we were told not to worry about the news of the collapse.

“We are Atol-protected so hopefully we should get our money back, but it’s not just about that.

“We were looking forward to going away for a break.”

She added: “We are trying Ramsay’s and TUI to see if we can get something sorted but the queues there are pretty big.

“We have four kids coming with us so we’ve decided not to tell them just yet in case we can get something sorted.”