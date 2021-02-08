This year’s Dundee Women’s Festival to go completely virtual

This year’s Dundee Women’s Festival has gone all virtual – and will address issues around periods, gender-based violence and the climate crisis.

The Power of Women, which runs between March 5–14, will also mark the centenary of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Due to coronavirus restrictions nearly all events are taking place online, which organisers hope will serve as an opportunity to widen the awareness of, and accessibility to, the festival.

Chairwoman Prue Watson said: “Despite these challenging times the festival is taking place thanks to the power of women – and my fellow trustees and I hope it will bring some light and positivity to the confusion which many of us are feeling right now.”

The events tackle concerns currently affecting many people, both women and men, including the art of sleep, online pressures and resilience and wellbeing.

Some events address issues around periods, menopause, gender-based violence and the climate crisis.

Prue added: “All of these make up a diverse, powerful and thought-provoking programme which we know will have broad appeal.

“This year we will not be printing our programme. It will be published on our website and social media.

“We will also be relying on our contacts and partner organisations to spread the word.

“Posters advertising the festival will be erected throughout Dundee, raising awareness throughout the city.

“Bringing the festival together has brought different challenges this year, but it has been worth the hard work, and we look forward to virtually sharing the Power of Women far and wide next month.”

More information and the full programme can be found here.