THIS WEEKEND: Real ale group Camra hosts conference in Dundee for first time

Thousands of beer lovers are in Dundee this weekend, as the city welcomes the Campaign For Real Ale (Camra) conference.

As many as 1,200 people are expected to attend the meeting at the Caird Hall, which kicked off yesterday.

The event, which sees members take part in the annual general meeting, is expected to pump hundreds of thousands of pounds into the local economy.

Attendees are also expected to sink more than 10,000 pints over the weekend. Talks from industry leaders and drinks experts will be the order of the day, while a members’ bar will keep patrons refreshed with real ale, ciders and perries.

Members from as far away as Belgium are expected to make the journey to the City of Discovery.

Camra Scotland director Sarah Crawford said the organisation was encouraging attendees to visit as many local businesses and pubs as possible, going as far as to print off a 16-venue pub crawl guide for the weekend.

She said: “This is the first time Camra has hosted its conference in Dundee and only the third time in Scotland.

“We are expecting at least 1,200 members to join us over the weekend, which, I think, is more than attended the recent Scottish Labour conference at the Caird Hall.

“We have set up a guide of 16 venues for our members to attend, including our three heritage bars: the Speedwell, Frews and the Clep Bar.”

Camra was established in the 1970s and has more than 200,000 members across the UK. The group also lobbies the government in support of the licensed trade industry.

Ahead of this weekend’s AGM, the organisation had invited members of Dundee City Council to attend, following the local authority’s decision to refuse planning permission for licensed trade builds outside the city confines, as part of updated local development plans.

Sarah added city councillors had declined the invite, but the group held hope some might join them as members.

She noted the organisation will table a motion during the AGM for the group to formally oppose moves in other local authority areas similar to the one being put in place in Dundee.