THIS WEEKEND: NHS staff to ask Dundee public how to improve service

NHS staff are to meet the Dundee public to find out how to improve the service.

They will be on-hand at a pop-up-shop in Overgate Shopping Centre this weekend asking for feedback about people’s healthcare experiences.

It is part of Dundee Design month and NHS Tayside is joining forces with Dundee City Council to host the event which is in the upper hall of the centre on Saturday May 11 from 9am to 5pm and on Sunday May 12 between 11am and 4pm.

The shop will be called “NHS Appointments: What matters to you?” and lets people take the journey of a patient coming to a hospital appointment, sharing their own experiences and ideas for change.

It has been organised by Dr Kate Arrow, Scottish clinical leadership fellow and speciality registrar in anaesthesia, with NHS Tayside and local designer Eilish McKay.

Kate said: “During the journey, people will engage with volunteers and visual displays to allow them to explore the barriers faced by patients, carers and families when accessing healthcare.

“The shop will have a dedicated children’s area too so we hope to get feedback from people of all ages.”

Trudy McLeay, non-executive member of NHS Tayside Board and chairwoman of Dundee integration joint board, said: “I am delighted that NHS Tayside and the council are promoting this event. It embraces the joint partnership working we have in getting healthcare right for everyone.”