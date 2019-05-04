THIS WEEKEND: Around 50 bands ready to rock Kirriemuir for BonFest

A cry of “let there be rock” will go up in Kirriemuir at the start of the three-day BonFest music event which attracts thousands of AC/DC fans from around the world.

Charity DD8 Music is hosting its annual rock festival in honour of local legend Bon Scott who grew up in Kirriemuir before going on to front the legendary outfit.

Around 50 bands are to play over the weekend, with free gigs day and night in local venues and a ticketed main event each evening in a big top tent on the edge of the town.

Volunteers have been busy constructing the festival site at the Logie business park.

The campsite is full to capacity with 500 campers arriving for the weekend.

Hopes are high the main arena’s music acts will perform to a 1,500 sell-out crowd, although tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday.

One of the highlights of the festival takes place tomorrow when the Swiss all-female tribute band Back:N:Black recreate the famous Long Way To The Top video on the back of a vintage open-top lorry through the streets of Kirriemuir.

For more information visit the website, bonfest.com, or visit the festival office in Kirrie.