A young boy was left bloodied after being attacked by fellow pupils in the playground.

The youngster was assaulted at Clepington Primary and the schoolyard scrap is the latest in a series of violent incidents sweeping Dundee schools.

The attack on the pupil — which included the kid being punched and kicked to the ground — comes after the Tele revealed a teenager brought a knife to a Dundee school amid being a target for bullies for “years”.

The teenager was subsequently charged and the matter was reported to the Youth Justice Assessor for consideration.

The stepdad of the Clepington pupil has demanded action over an apparent violence crisis across the city’s schools.

He said a lack of discipline and structure at the school was to blame. He told the Tele: “This wasn’t just a playground scrap — it was a case of assault.

“He has a big lump on the back of his head, which was bleeding and he was punched and kicked to the ground.

“My girlfriend received a call from the deputy head who contacted her two-and-a-half hours after the incident to say he’d been in a fight.”

His comments come after the Tele told earlier this month how Stewart Hunter, the city’s children and families services convener, said he was “very concerned” about violence in schools.

The dad, whose two other children attend a different school, added: “I read the headlines where Stewart Hunter was concerned about violence in schools — but what is he going to do about it?

“There seems to be a lack of discipline, structured play during lunch and accountability on behalf of the school.

“They have a duty of care to our children which is failing. The teachers are doing their best no doubt but it fills me with despair when I see millions being spent on the Waterfront and our children are obviously not a priority.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Any allegations of bullying are taken extremely seriously. Families are always closely involved in the process.

“Parents who have any concerns about their children should contact the school directly to discuss them.”