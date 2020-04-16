‘This support is a lifeline’: Dundee charity receives funding of more than £10,000 to help its services continue during Covid-19 outbreak

A Dundee charity has received funding of more than £10,000 to help maintain its services during the coronavirus outbreak.

Alternatives Listening Rooms has been given £12,000 from the National Lottery, Youth Scotland and the Corra Foundation so that it can continue to support those affected by miscarriage, abortion and infertility.

The charity’s team have moved to telephone counselling, as a result of all face-to-face support stopping.

They are also planning to relaunch their websites so that they include virtual support rooms, as a result of many younger service users not being comfortable talking on the phone.

These secure online spaces will enabled individuals to meet with their support worker and receive confidential advice, without leaving their homes.

A generic listening service, called Download, has also been developed, allowing young people to talk through problems with a trained listener.

Volunteer counsellor Felicity Snowsill said: “In the current Covid-19 situation Alternatives Listening Rooms have made the transition to online and telephone counselling with their clients successfully.

“Continuing counselling through these methods has its challenges but the support remains the same, providing a non-judgemental space for clients to be heard.

“The same professional boundaries are in place and for some clients, especially during lockdown, this support is a lifeline when face-to-face services are not available.

“We realise that at this time people are still experiencing loss, grief and deep disappointment, and due to the pandemic, they may feel even more alone than ever before, unable to talk things through and make sense of their situation.

“We know that it can feel strange to talk on the phone or use an online chat room, but our team have adapted quickly and, in the end, it is the relationship you build together that counts.”

Volunteer counsellor Tim Mineard added: “As a team we have been able to quickly respond to the lockdown in a meaningful way.

“The relationship with the client is what matters, not the way you meet together.”

Service lead for the charity, Rachel Macdonald, said: “We’re delighted that thanks to national lottery players, the Corra Foundation and Youth Scotland, our work can continue throughout this time of social distancing, an anxious and difficult time for everyone.

“Thank you for valuing our work and partnering with us to provide a safe space when people face distressing times.”

The charity, which has been running since 1994, supports around 100 individuals each year.