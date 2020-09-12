‘This man must be caught before he targets another child’ warns horrified mum after seven-year-old daughter attacked in Dundee

A furious mum says a man who subjected her young daughter to a brutal unprovoked attack is a danger to the public – and must be caught.

Ava Craig, 7, was exiting the Wellgate Centre with her uncle James Campbell when the man kicked the youngster hard directly between her legs.

The shocking assault occurred at around 4pm on Monday at the Murraygate entrance.

Ava’s mum Leanne Campbell, from Douglas, said: “The man had been walking ahead of them, alongside a woman wearing a pink hijab.

“As they were about to leave the building my brother thought the man was opening the door to let them through.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“But as he stood there, he took a big kick at my daughter for no apparent reason as she came to the door.

“The kick was so hard, my brother said he actually heard it.”

James Campbell was in a state of shock and shouted after the man “What are you doing?” but the culprit walked away and then left the scene

Ava, meanwhile, was left in a state of extreme distress and pain.

© Kim Cessford/DCT Media

Leanne said: “I’m so angry. Ava’s such a canny wee thing and before this she was full of life.

“Now she’s scared to go out. When she does, she starts to shake and says ‘that bad man’s going to get me again.’

“She can’t understand why this happened to her.”

Leanne added: “He knew what he was doing – not only to attack my daughter, but to kick her where he did.

“I don’t think this is the first time he has done something like this. And I don’t want anyone else to go through what my daughter is going through now.

“This man is dangerous – and he has to be caught.”

© DC Thomson

A police investigation is under way and officers have issued an appeal for information.

A spokesman said: “Officers would like to trace a man who is described as of dark complexion, possibly Asian, aged in his 20s, about 6ft and of heavy build.

“He was wearing a dark blue jacket at the time of the incident. He was in the company of a woman wearing long pink clothing.”

The spokesman said it was believed a number of passers-by approached the family of the victim to offer assistance or inform them they had witnessed the incident.

He added: “We would like to speak to these potential witnesses as soon as possible.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”