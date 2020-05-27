‘This is tremendous news’: Dundee residents react positively to Eden Project plans

Dundee residents have reacted positively to the news that the city is a target for another global tourist attraction.

Bosses of the Eden Project, which has brought £2 billion into the economy of Cornwall, have set their sights on the City as Discovery as their first Scottish location.

It is not yet known where in the city the attraction will be, or what it will include, but David Harland, chief executive of Eden Project International, said Dundee’s history and culture will be used to develop a vision for the project.

And many have expressed their delight that such an attraction could soon be on our doorstep.

Posting on the Tele’s Facebook page, Brian Halliday wrote: “I understand some people may be reluctant for this – I hope it can inspire and bring new investment to Dundee.”

Jane Finlayson said that the Eden Project is “one of the best places” she has visited in the UK. She said: “Dundee needs big ideas to continue its transformation and bring tourism and jobs to the city.”

And Tony Carlin hailed the project as “genius”. He said: “Cornwall was the most deprived county in England and the Eden Project was transformational. Its genius is that it’s a year round visitor attraction, whatever the weather and it brings in millions to the local economy. Bring it on, the sooner the better!”

Kieran Mcelhinney echoed Tony’s point of view, saying that the project would create “fantastic” new job opportunities and increase footfall in the city.

Tina Cook said: “Would be a great boost for Dundee, loads of jobs and more visitors for the town. Only a growing city can survive the times and people visiting and spending will help Dundee’s economy. I wonder where it will be built?”

Marc Winsland wrote: “This is tremendous news for Dundee. Despite what could be the biggest economic downturn in history, big-name businesses are still interested in coming to our little city.

“When the V&A opened, people were quick to pour scorn and say it, alone, wasn’t enough. But the thing is: nobody ever said it would be. The V&A was always billed as a ‘halfway point’ in our journey, not the crowning glory.

“If something as prestigious as the Eden Project wants to set up a new home in Dundee – we should be lapping it up, not laughing it down.”

Other readers, however, criticised the plans and said that the city had “bigger priorities”.

Munters Shelton said: “Dundee doesn’t need another circus attraction until someone spends some money on making the city centre a more attractive place to visit.

“So many empty and rundown shops aren’t much good when you attract all these new visitors to a city that is struggling to survive.”

John Driscoll said: “What about decent housing? What about eradicating poverty? What about eradicating the need for food banks? There are bigger priorities regarding Scottish citizens than catering for foreign tourists.”

