‘This is our way of honouring and remembering them’: Family of soldiers donate medals to The McManus

The family of a group of Second World War officers have donated four military crosses to The McManus.

The medals come from the Rae family and were won by Stanley, Ian and Bruce Rae for their bravery during the conflict. Their fourth brother, Douglas, was captured in 1940 and held in a prisoner of war camp on the Austrian border.

© DC Thomson

The brothers grew up in Broughty Ferry, living on Albany Road before following each other to Cargilfield Preparatory School, then Fettes College, in Edinburgh.

During the war the siblings fought on separate fronts, from the Netherlands to North Africa.

The crosses were handed over at a ceremony at The McManus attended by local historians and McManus staff, along with 25 members of the Rae family.

Ian Rae, the son of military cross recipient Stanley, said: “On behalf of the wider Rae family, we are delighted that the medals are remaining in Dundee, just a street away from where the family business of McIntyre and Rae operated from.

“We are also proud that these medals are coming under the expert care of The McManus staff to enable future generations to learn of the courage and sacrifice of the Rae Brothers.”

© DC Thomson

“Our families are extremely proud.

“The medals must be honoured and put on display to the public and that can be done via the museum.

“You can’t help admiring these boys spending the best years of their lives fighting the enemy.

“This is our way of honouring and remembering them.”

Sinclair Aitken, chairman of Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “We are delighted to accept this rare collection of medals on behalf of Dundee City Council to keep the memory of the Rae family.

“Much of the focus for museum collecting nationwide in recent years has focused on the First World War to mark the centenary of that conflict.

“Now as we mark the 80th year since the outbreak of the Second World War, it is hoped museums throughout the UK will see an increase in donations like this one relating to the Rae boys, that tell their story of life during a conflict.”