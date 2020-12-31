A mum has been “overwhelmed” at the generous offers of help from complete strangers after the Tele highlighted the harrowing conditions she and her son had been forced to live in.

Last week, Lynn Strachan spoke about the harsh reality of “living on the breadline” as she and her son, Les, faced a bleak Christmas.

The recent story struck a chord with many readers who have now reached out to help the 48-year-old and her 16-year-old son.

© Mhairi Edwards

Food parcels, bedding and other items have also been warmly received in recent days since the pair shared their story.

A crowdfunding page helped to raise more than £1,000 among other offers of help which Lynn has described as a “life changing” sum of money.

The former cleaner had been turned down for a Scottish Welfare Fund grant earlier this month and had been moving an electric heater from room to room in the damp ridden flat.

After being rejected for a hardship fund she also revealed she was unable to obtain any further financial aid from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Her change in working circumstances last month led to her receiving an initial £100 advance from the DWP which quickly dwindled after paying for amenities and food.

After pleas for further help during frantic calls to the DWP she was advised her initial payment had impacted on receiving further cash in the run-up to Christmas.

© Mhairi Edwards

“Before you came to this house the outlook was looking fairly bleak,” she said.

“I’m still a bit embarrassed to have had to share my story but I’ve heard there are others in the same boat as me and I’m glad I’ve spoken out now on hearing this.

“I’ll be totally honest, I’ve been overwhelmed with the generosity of the people of the city, it has restored my faith just from the way I’d been feeling, it really has.”

Tele readers also came forward in their droves to offer help and support, including one Downfield man who offered financial aid because he had been left so upset at the conditions the pair were living in.

Light at the end of the tunnel

Lynn added: “The money that has been donated both on the crowdfunding page and other means will be life changing for us, it really will.

“We are currently in discussion with Dundee City Council about my living situation here and I’m seeing light at the end of the tunnel with this.

“I realise people in the city have their own troubles and I don’t know if I can begin to thank those folk enough that have reached out with offers of help.

“Never in a million years did I expect this reaction, people have been shocked by the way we were living.

“That’s the problem with speaking with someone over the phone while asking for help – they can’t relate without seeing the circumstances first hand.”

© SYSTEM

“The reality was this wasn’t a false claim, this was me on my hands and knees asking for help and now we can hopefully get our lives back on track.

“I’ve worked most of my adult life and I’m hoping with the support we are receiving we can now look ahead to 2021 with a little bit more hope than I envisaged just days ago.

“I can’t say it enough but the people of this city have helped to change our lives for the better.”