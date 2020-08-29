‘This is going to stay with me for a long time’ – Neighbour shares sadness following death of Arbroath man

A neighbour has admitted she will be “traumatised for a long time” after watching paramedics fight in vain to save the life of tragic Frankie Melvin.

Debbie Tindal, 50, whose window looks out onto Mr Melvin’s home, said the memory of the dramatic day on Arbroath’s Spitalfield Place on Wednesday will always live with her.

She said: “I knew Frankie to say hello to, but not well. He always spoke.

“You would see him with his dog and sometimes with his kids. He was a good-looking lad and he had those children.

“I think it is just so incredibly sad for everyone.

“The ambulance stayed put for a long time in the street.

“I think they were working on Frankie to try to save him all that time.

“I feel quite traumatised by everything. This is going to stay with me for a long time.”

Police were still at the scene as the investigation into the death of the 34-year-old dad continues.

He was pronounced dead after police responded to a call at 6pm on Wednesday, with the

force subsequently launching an “extensive investigation into the incident”.

The entire area was sealed off and police were continuing to monitor all activity into and out of the surrounding streets, including Arbirlot Road, Newbigging Drive and the tunnel under the Westway.

Jackie Doig, 41, of Strathcarron Place, Dundee, is accused of murdering Mr Melvin on Wednesday by assaulting him in Newbigging Drive and Spitalfield Road, pursuing him while armed with a knife and repeatedly stabbing him on the body with the knife, and murdering him.

He made no plea during his brief, private appearance before Sheriff George Way, and the case was continued for further examination.

Doig’s solicitor, James Caird, made no motion for him to be released on bail.

It is expected police will continue to be in the area for some time as inquiries continue.

Mr Melvin’s family released a statement in which they paid tribute to a “much-loved” man.

They said: “Frankie was a much-loved son, father, brother, partner and uncle. His loss will be sorely felt by many.

“We would ask that we are given privacy to come to terms with his loss at this time.”

Detective Inspector Allan Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Melvin at this difficult time.

“There will continue to be a visible police presence in the area as we carry out our inquiries, and I would like to thank the community in Arbroath for their patience and support.

“We are urging anyone with information to contact Police Scotland through 101.

“Please do not post any comments on social media which could prejudice any future criminal proceedings.”