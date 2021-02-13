Angus Council have renewed their plea for people to stay at home, following reports of cars becoming stuck as a result of weather conditions.

Winds off the North Sea have caused drifting snow, increasing the likelihood that roads could be closed “at very short notice”.

“Given that winds are forecast to continue throughout today and affect not just coastal routes, but exposed inland north-south routes too, we would strongly advise people not to travel,” a spokesman for the local authority said.

“Ground temperatures have dropped well below zero again today and the roads team continues with work to clear the snow and ice affected roads network.

“While main routes have been opened this could change due to drifting snow, which has already been reported earlier today at various points along the A92, including Rossie Brae (which was closed in the early hours) and Lunan, and elsewhere, including Lochlair and Lumley Den.

“All resources are currently deployed to clear the roads, but this is extremely challenging, with cleared routes becoming covered again due to drifting snow.

“Local farmers also continue to assist us all by working to try and clear side roads.

“Temperatures are expected to rise through Sunday which should assist with the clearing of compacted frozen snow and ice, particularly in town and village centres.

“People who are assisting with clearing their own roads and pathways are making a big difference and we very much appreciate their efforts.

“This will also make the work of our bin collection teams more achievable, as the anticipated return to a more normal service begins next week.

“Our over-riding message is please do not travel any distance unless it is absolutely necessary.

“Due to snow drift, it is possible you may become stuck on your journey particularly on exposed routes.

“If you must go out, please prepare for your journey (check tyres, brakes, windscreens, wiper blades and windows free from defects and clean/demisted), make sure your vehicle is clear of snow when you set off and always drive according to conditions.”

A statement from Police Scotland said: “We are asking motorists to avoid the roads outwith the town centres in the Angus area due to adverse weather conditions.

“Please consider if your journey is absolutely essential and whether you can delay it until the weather improves.

“If you deem your journey essential, plan ahead and make sure you and your vehicle are suitably prepared for the adverse conditions.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice, which runs from 9pm today until 9pm on Sunday.