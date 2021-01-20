‘This is America’s day’: Joe Biden officially becomes 46th US president

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
Mr Biden’s wife Jill held the Bible as Chief Justice Roberts read the oath of office to the president and congratulated him on assuming office.
He said “this is America’s day” and “democracy’s day” as he delivered his first speech as president of the United States.
He said: “Democracy has prevailed.”
More to follow.
Support the Tele today.
The Tele is Dundee Born and Read, and is committed to providing news to our communities. Right now that’s more important than ever, which is why our key content is free. You can chose to support us and access premium content by subscribing to the Evening Telegraph from just £5.99 a month.Subscribe