‘This is a big moment for Scotland’: Polling stations welcome voters across Tayside and Fife

As Scotland went to the ballot boxes this morning, polling stations in Dundee were expected to be quieter than normal after a surge in postal votes.

It is understood around 40% of voters in the city had already cast their ballots by post.

There was only a trickle of people arriving at Craigiebank Church to vote after the polls opened at 7am.

SNP councillor and Dundee City Council’s finance spokesman, Willie Sawers, was in attendance and said: “I have already cast my own vote by post along with around 40% of the people of Dundee.

“This will inevitably lead to the ballot boxes in Dundee being quieter than normal.”

Gregg Duncan, 34, was also at Craigiebank and said: “I think this is a big moment for Scotland.”

‘Important for people to vote’

Along at Forthill Primary School, Broughty Ferry, Alexander Smith, 60, said: “I’m here early to vote before I go to work.

“It’s important that people vote – others have fought to let us be able to do this.”

It was busier at Douglas Community Centre’s polling station, where many early voters got the chance to make their voice heard before work..

One voter said: “It’s pretty busy here. In the 10 minutes that I’ve been here I’ve seen around seven or eight people.

“I think it is very important that everyone uses their vote.

“This is a really important election for Scotland and everyone needs to make sure they do their bit.”

Another voter at Douglas said: “I’m not sure how Dundee is going to vote as a whole.

“I think it will end up being an SNP city yet again.”

When will results come?

Votes for the Scottish Election will be counted across Friday and Saturday, with results expected over the weekend.

Dundee West, Angus North and the Mearns, Cowdenbeath, Kirkcaldy, North East Fife and Perthshire North will all announce results on Friday.

On Saturday, Dundee East, Angus South, Dunfermline, Mid Fife and Glenrothes and Perthshire South and Kinrosshire results are due.

The North East Scotland and Mid Scotland and Fife regional lists are also expected on Saturday.