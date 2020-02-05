‘This has the potential to save lives’ – 14 new defibrillators installed across Dundee

More than a dozen new life-saving defibrillators have been installed at sports and leisure facilities across the city.

The new project, which has been funded through a grant from the council’s Common Good Fund, will provide the public with around the clock access to lifesaving equipment.

The new devices have been installed at some of the city’s biggest tourist attractions, including Camperdown Wildlife Centre, Olympia, and the McManus.

Douglas Sports Centre, Dick McTaggart Regional Gymnastics Centre and the Central Library will also be equipped with the new machines.

They can be activated by calling 999, and provide instructions on how to use the equipment and provide CPR in an emergency.

John McCafferty, the project’s leader, said: “The fact that these new defibrillators are so widely spread across the city and are all public access means that they are going to be a good help. I can really only see them being of benefit.

“They’re going to be available to the public 24/7, which is great.

“We have defibrillators in many of our facilities currently, but they aren’t publicly accessible.

He also stressed the importance of the new equipment.

He added: “There is definitely potential for this project to save lives.

“I have personal experience with people in my family having their lives saved with defibrillators, so I know how important this technology can be in saving people’s lives.”

He also encouraged members of the public to learn more about CPR and defibrillator use, adding: “Leisure and Culture provide first aid and CPR training which we recommend people get involved with.

“CPR and defibrillator use go hand-in-hand, and while the machine explains how to use a defibrillator and give CPR, it’s always good to be trained in these things..”

The installation of the public access defibrillators has also been praised by members of the ambulance service.

Richard Laird, a team leader for the service, said: “Without a shadow of the doubt, this has the potential to save lives.

“The more available to the public this equipment is, the more chance there is of lives being saved.

“Every public place should look to obtain defibrillators, so seeing Leisure and Culture making them publicly accessible 24/7 at 14 new locations in the city is great.

“It’s a very important step.”