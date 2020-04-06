‘This decision wasn’t taken lightly’: Dundee’s biggest outdoor community fun day cancelled

Dundee’s biggest outdoor community fun day, WestFest, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

The popular free event was due to celebrate its 10th anniversary on June 7, in front of thousands of people at the city’s Magdalen Green.

The celebrations will now take place around the same time next year.

The WestFest committee members had initially hoped the event could go ahead on its due date but realised the best they could hope for would be a postponement until later in the summer.

Preparations for the festival had continued until the current lockdown was announced.

Westfest chairman Martin Hay said: “The WestFest committee got together via an online video meeting to consider the current pandemic issues and how they would affect this year’s Big Sunday.

“A discussion was held and it was decided reluctantly that we feel that there is no option but to cancel this year’s event, which is the 10th anniversary of WestFest.

“This decision wasn’t taken lightly as the committee’s volunteer members work hard throughout the year and preparations were almost complete for this year’s event.

“We have taken the time following the decision to notify our suppliers and partners of this decision prior to this announcement.

“We are overwhelmed with the reaction from many of the stall holders who had paid deposits in anticipation of this year’s event, who have advised us to hold onto them for next year.

“The WestFest committee won’t be resting though, as we have some plans to hold a couple of other events later in the year and we are currently carrying out some early preparatory work and due diligence into them.

“We will then look to start planning next year’s Big Sunday and we can all have a big party on Magdalen Green once again.”

Martin also expressed the committee’s admiration towards all the key workers involved in the efforts to handle the pandemic.

He said: “Everyone associated with WestFest would like to pay tribute to the doctors, nurses, health and social care professionals on the front line and to everyone else still working to keep the country going.

“Our hearts also go out to those who have been directly affected by this pandemic. Keep safe everyone.”