‘This body has taken me to three Olympic Games’: Dundee runner Eilish McColgan hits out at online trolls

Dundee Olympic runner Eilish McColgan has hit out at “nasty” online trolls who criticise her body.

The middle-distance athlete says one man in particular has made remarks about her body shape, appearance and weight on numerous posts.

Eilish, 30, who is a member of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers, says that while she is used to trolls on social media, a comment about her body shape being “unhealthy” and “a bad example to young females” has led to her speaking out.

In a post on her Facebook page, alongside an image of her and other competitors at the Great North Run, Eilish wrote: “When I look at this picture, I see nothing but strong female athletes.

“Yet others feel the need to write nasty comments, generally aimed at my body.

“I accepted a long time ago that trolls are part of being active on social media and it’s very rare for me to go out my way to block individuals online.

“But this one man commented about my body shape, appearance and weight under numerous posts.

‘I wouldn’t change my body for the world’

“And his final comment was the one that really triggered me, insinuating that my natural body shape is unhealthy and a bad example to young females, that really got me fired up.

“From a young age, my shape hasn’t changed – slim and tall. It’s just me.

“I was so unconfident as a kid, having the shape of a bean pole rather than the boobs of all the other girls at school, but over the years I’ve grown to love my body and genuinely wouldn’t change it for the world.

“This body has taken me to three Olympic Games and brought me a national record along the way, and hopefully some more in my future.”

Eilish – daughter of former Commonwealth 10,000m champion Liz McColgan – says she respects and fuels her body “correctly, which is why it continues to get stronger and faster”.

She continued: “All of the women you see competing at the highest level of our sport are healthy.

“They may come in different shapes and sizes but the number on a scale does not define their performance, nor does their appearance.

Trolls’ comments ‘a reflection on their unhappiness’

“The harsh reality is that those who don’t fuel correctly or look after themselves, rarely make it to the start line at this level of sport.

“Online, women are constantly targeted for their appearance, but I’m yet to see male athletes subjected to the same comments.

“So for any youngsters following me, be confident in your body and treat it with respect. You only get one.

“Trolls will always be around, but often it’s a reflection on their own unhappiness and not a reflection on you.”

After a decorated junior career, Eilish first represented Great Britain at senior level at the 2011 European Team Championships in the 3,000m steeplechase.

She also won silver at the 2018 European Championships in the 5,000m and bronze at the European Indoor Championships in the 3,000m in 2017.

In July this year, she broke the British record in the women’s 5,000m, which Paula Radcliffe had held for 17 years.