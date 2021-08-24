‘This ain’t my first rodeo’ — Arbroath shop robber and serial offender jailed

A knife wielding shop robber told police who arrested him: “This ain’t my first rodeo.”

Kenneth Tough was jailed for 22 months after he admitted attacking and trying to rob Mohammed Khan while he was armed with knives.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Tough fled empty-handed after being tackled by the shopkeeper during the incident in Sam’s Store in Arbroath on May 3.

Fiscal depute Marie Lyons told the court: “At 5.20 pm Mr Khan was working alone in the store.

“The accused walked straight to the counter and demanded Mr Khan give him £40.

“He could see the accused had a black-handled knife.

“He refused to give him money and grabbed his arm to prevent him doing anything with the knife.

“The accused walked round the other side of the counter and said ‘I will stab you.’

“He had pulled out a small, red-handled knife.

“Mr Khan again tried to grab the knife from him.”

‘Ain’t my first rodeo’

Mrs Lyons said Tough, 33, initially retreated but returned and presented the knife at the shopkeeper again, before eventually leaving the shop empty-handed.

Police called in a dog unit and Tough was traced some time later.

He was arrested and said: “This ain’t my first rodeo, so you can f*** off.”

Solicitor Billy Rennie, defending, told the court: “You can see from his record that indeed, it is not his first rodeo.

“Given the nature of the charge and his record the options for the court are limited.

“He has three children and this arose at a time when he and his partner had split up.

“He went off the rails and returned to old habits involving drink and drugs.

“His desperation caused him to have this hare-brained idea to commit a robbery.

“Once it is clear he isn’t getting any money he exits the store and runs away.”

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael told Tough: “You do have a serious record of previous convictions and this is a serious offence.

“You used two knives and made repeated moves towards the complainer.

“He acted with some bravery in the circumstances he faced.”