It was the record that announced one of Scotland’s best-loved bands to the world.

Thirty years ago on Monday, Deacon Blue released their debut album — Raintown — which spent 77 weeks in the UK charts and became as one of the most popular records of the 1980s.

Ahead of the May 1 milestone, the Tele caught up with lead singer Ricky Ross, who grew up in Dundee’s Downie Park area, just across the Kingsway south of Caird Park Golf Course.

The 57-year-old said many fans still consider Raintown as their favourite Deacon Blue record and he believes it is a “special” collection of songs.

He said: “I don’t know if it’s for me to say if it’s our best record or not. If that’s what people say then that’s fine.

“People are always going to be nostalgic about the first record made, so there’s an element of that.

“Someone who was getting something signed recently, kindly said to me about our new record Believers, ‘I really genuinely prefer this record over Raintown’ so that’s nice that people are still wanting to make that judgement against Raintown.

“But I think the majority of people would say that Raintown was the best and they would have a fondness for that record.

“And it was a special record for us. It was very much a ‘live in the studio’ record.”

The front cover of Raintown features an overcast Glasgow where Ricky lives today, and as much as he loves the west, he admits he still misses Dundee.

He said: “I miss the weather hugely — it’s much rainier in Glasgow and I love coming home.

“Dundee is a very exciting place to be these days. Every time you come back it’s changing.

“I’ll actually be up at the end of next week for Sean Dillon’s testimonial.

“That’s a big night for him and he’s a good guy. And I’ll do some songs for him at that.

“Dundee’s full of good memories and good people. I’m still through a lot. Gregor (Philp) our guitarist lives in the Ferry and has a studio there and I have a studio here.

“So we go back and forward when we’re doing demos for the record.”

And after so many years of making music, it doesn’t appear that Ricky and the rest of the band are slowing down.

He said: “None of us expected to be doing this for so long. You’ve got no real sense of time when you’re younger. So I guess back then you’d think 10 years is a long time, 20 years is unthinkable and 30 years is beyond imagination.

“I think we’re just really grateful that we’re still enjoying what we’re doing.

“Being together this long wasn’t something we wanted to do or set out to do, but it happened.

“In the 90s we did split up for five years and we thought that was it. It was over.

“But it got to a point in 2008 where we thought we’re either going to do this creatively or not at all — we either do some new things or we’re not going to do it at all.

“And so it just started again and since 2012 we’ve made three records, an EP, a live album and a DVD.

“We’ve done a lot of stuff and a lot of touring and it feels good, because it’s creative, because we’re managing to do new things.”

Deacon Blue’s next gig will also be close to home as they are set to play the Montrose Music Festival on May 25.

Ricky said: “The festival was sort of embryonic when we played it in 2009 and it was just getting started at that point.

“It’s come on a bit since then, in terms of the scale and ambition and I’m looking forward to coming back.”