Thirsty Dundonians in a scramble to get their hands on new Irn-Bru recipe at all costs

A mad scramble has led to thirsty Dundonians shelling out as much as £7.50 to get their hands on a bottle of limited edition Irn-Bru.

Barr launched its “old and unimproved” 1901 edition of the fizzy treat, much to the adulation of many across Scotland this week.

The orange tipple – known as the national drink in some quarters – is now back in stores for a limited time only, with all its sugary contents back after half of the sugar content was axed in 2018.

A nationwide buzz has been created around this week’s launch and it has already seen a surge in the price of the new fizzy pop online, with some bottles commanding a fee of £20 online.

One customer in Broughty Ferry shared a snap of one local store demanding £7.50 for bottled of the latest Irn-Bru launch.

Scott Traynor, who took the snapped the 7 Days News Convenience on Brook Street, said it was “unbelievable” that the large fee was being commanded for the 750ml bottle.

A picture taken inside the shops shows the sign within the drinks cabinet on Thursday.

The Tele approached the business yesterday who were now selling the drink at £2.99 – a pound over its recommended retail price – but were still waiting for a response from the owner.

Other stores in the area varied around the recommended retail price both in the Ferry and other city centre premises.

Muhammad Yasin, 35, who owns the Corner Shop on Forthill Road said he was shocked at the price tags the beverages were selling for in some stores.

He said: “It has proven really popular so far, I certainly wouldn’t consider raising the price.

“I’m certainly shocked at some of the fees it has been commanding online and locally.

“We are selling it at the retail price of £1.99 but I haven’t tried it myself yet. I’ll need to try it tonight to see if it is worth the hype.”

A spokesman for Irn-Bru said the company was expecting retailers to be flogging the beverage around the £2 mark.

The spokesman added: “The reaction to our limited edition IRN-BRU 1901 has been phenomenal.

“We don’t set retail prices, but we were expecting it to sell for around £2 for a glass bottle.”