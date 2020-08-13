Third victim of Stonehaven train crash named locally as Christopher Stuchbury, 62

The third victim of Stonehaven’s train crash has been named locally as 62-year-old Christopher Stuchbury.

Mr Stuchbury, from Aberdeen, also had family in Burghead, Moray. He is understood to have previously lived in Blairgowrie.

He was a passenger aboard the service yesterday morning.

Train driver Brett McCullough and conductor Donald Dinnie have been confirmed as the two other victims of the incident.

Six people were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The RMT union said that confirmation of the three deaths, including one of its conductor members, was “the most dreadful news”.

Senior assistant general secretary Mick Lynch added the union’s thoughts “were with the families, colleagues and friends of those who have lost their lives in this tragedy.”

He added: “The facts behind this ‎incident will need to be established in due course but at this stage we are focused on support and assistance and our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy.”

A fundraiser to support the families of Mr Stuchbury, Mr McCullough and Mr Dinnie is available here.