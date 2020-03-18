Video: Third person dies from coronavirus in Scotland as cases hit 227

There are now 227 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland – with 24 of them in Tayside.

A total of 6,091 Scottish tests have concluded. Of these, 5,864 tests were confirmed negative, and 227 tests were positive

A third person died from the virus, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said earlier today, where she also announced schools and nurseries in Scotland will be closed from Friday for “an indefinite period”.

Ms Sturgeon also announced a £350m ‘welfare and well-being’ support fund to help people affected economically by the pandemic.

She said it would include increased support for the Scottish Welfare Fund, council tax reduction, emergency funding for councils, and “significant support” to ensure those on low incomes can continue to access food, (see video at bottom of article).

The first case of the virus in Scotland was confirmed in Tayside on March 1.

The infected patients are from the following health boards:

The worst affected area is Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 57 cases so far.