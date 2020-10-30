Third man found dead in residential block plagued by drugs and anti-social behaviour

A man has been found dead in a city centre block of flats – the third to have died in the building since lockdown.

Those living on the Cowgate say the building – which is managed by Hillcrest Housing – has been plagued with drug dealing and antisocial behaviour since the Covid-19 pandemic forced the country to shut down in March.

Police Scotland confirmed they attended a flat on Cowgate after the body of a 38-year-old man was discovered on Tuesday.

The death comes just over two months after officers launched an investigation after the body of a man in his 20s was found in the same building.

A spokesman for Hillcrest Housing confirmed it was the third death within the block this year.

One man who did not wish to be identified said the “sense of community in the block” had diminished.

He added: “Since the beginning of lockdown in March, drug dealing and antisocial behaviour has escalated.

“There have been three deaths in the block in recent times. Single men lying dead for days before being found.

“I came back at around 2pm and saw police and ambulance crews in attendance on Tuesday, there was a few officers in the block.

“I don’t know much about the circumstances of how he passed but the police remained at the scene over night..

“There appeared to be forensics officers here during the investigation and there was also a few unmarked cars, the police didn’t do any door to door inquiries.

“When another man passed away around a month ago they did do some door-to-door checks.”

He added: “While keeping the privacy of the deceased and their families we feel we need to get some kind of feedback from Hillcrest as to what is going on here.

“There has been three deaths now and the anti-social issues are on the increase. The majority of residents are single and are feeling more and more unsafe living here.

“There has been on-going problems with drug paraphernalia being found. Someone even defecated in the close.

“Hillcrest have thankfully installed CCTV in the block within the last two weeks. It is my understanding that there have been complaints lodged from several residents about what is going in here.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 1pm on Tuesday October 27 following the discovery of a body at a property on Cowgate, Dundee.

“There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 38-year-old man’s death and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Hillcrest spokesman added: “We’re aware of three instances of sudden death at Cowgate, Dundee and we are working closely with Police Scotland to support them with their investigation.

“Over the recent months we have installed CCTV in the properties and will issue a letter to all tenants letting them know of the steps we are taking to address the issue of anti-social behaviour.

“At Hillcrest, we always endeavour to offer any support to our tenants in order for them to live comfortably and safely, and we do all we can to put the wellbeing of our tenants first. We would always encourage tenants to continue to get in contact with us and report any concerns they have.”