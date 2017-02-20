Almost a third of lorry drivers stopped during a police operation in Dundee were committing driving offences, officials have revealed.

Police Scotland and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) carried out checks on HGVs.

Lorry drivers were stopped in a layby on Arbroath Road, near Monymusk Park.

It was part of an ongoing campaign by Police Scotland, which is targeting driving infringements and criminal activity linked to the drivers of lorries and buses.

A number of drivers were found to have committed offences during the operation.

A spokeswoman for DVSA told the Tele: “This was a Police Scotland-led operation which is part of its ongoing truck and bus campaign that’s aimed at targeting both criminal activity and any traffic non-compliance.

“Operations are carried out all through the year and the DVSA works closely with Police Scotland to support these.

“One such operation was held in Dundee, where the DVSA’s traffic and vehicle examiners conducted driver and vehicle checks.

“The target on the day was heavy goods vehicles.

“During the day we checked 18 vehicles with five offences identified.

“These included incorrect vehicle documentation and driver licence offences.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland regularly works with our partners via roadside multi-agency checks that focus on casualty reduction and the detection of criminality on our roads.

“It goes without saying that the outcome of a road traffic collision involving a truck or bus can be significant, highlighting the importance of carrying out these regular roadside checks.”

DVSA is an agency of the UK Government which took on the role previously played by VOSA in 2014.

It has responsibility for managing a number of services linked to driving, including driving tests, MOTs and vehicle testing, operator licences and vehicle recalls and faults.