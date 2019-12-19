A90 crash third in two days near Brechin as tractor and HGV smash on Dundee to Aberdeen road

Part of the busiest road through Angus was closed last night following a crash involving a tractor and an HGV – the third crash in the area in two days.

The southbound A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road was shut at Careston, near Brechin, following the collision.

Police and paramedics were called to the incident at about 5.40pm. Nobody is said to have been badly hurt. One lane reopened a few hours later.

A police spokesman said: “It was a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor and an HGV. It is on the A90 at Careston.

“Ambulance attended but there were no serious injuries.”

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A90 at Careston is currently closed to southbound traffic due to a road traffic accident.”

The crash came around 24 hours after a crane striking a bridge on the A90, and another, unrelated crash on the nearby A935.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A woman was injured and motorists were stuck in queues for more than three hours during chaos on the A90 in Angus on Tuesday night.

A lorry with a crane struck a bridge on the route near Brechin, sparking a major emergency services response at 5.20pm.

Two cars were also involved in the collision, which saw the dual carriageway closed in both directions until after 8pm.

Police said a woman was treated by paramedics for minor injuries at the scene while the male driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Meanwhile, the unrelated two-vehicle collision took place on the A935 between Brechin and Montrose at around the same time as the first incident, causing further frustrations for motorists.

In the A935 crash, the collision was was minor, wiht no serious injuries to those involved.