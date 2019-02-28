VIDEO: Third break-in at local Spar store in four months sparks police probe

Police are investigating an overnight break-in at the Spar shop in Inchture.

The break-in is the third at the village supermarket in the past four months.

It happened in the early hours of this morning but no details have yet been released about what was taken.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland are investigating a break-in to the Spar store in Inchture which happened about 1.50 am.

“Enquiries are at an early stage, and we would ask anyone with any information that could assist our enquiries to call 101 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. “

The break-in follows similar incidents at the store on October 28 and November 13 last year

Perth and Kinross councillor Angus Forbes said: “I was saddened to hear that the Inchture Spar shop had been broken into again, this is the third time in as many months.

“I really feel for Gordon and his family who own the shop, they are trying hard to provide a service in the village and just a few months ago they agreed to install and host the village defibrillator on their shop wall at their own expense.

“I sincerely hope the perpetrators are caught soon and brought to justice as swiftly as possible.”

See tonight’s Evening Telegraph for more.