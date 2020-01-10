Third blaze in a matter of weeks at multi-storey block of flats in Perth

Fire crews were called out to a Perth multi-storey for the third time in weeks last night.

The blaze, in a communal area, was quickly extinguished by firefighters and there was no need to evacuate the building on Thursday on this occasion.

Emergency services were called to the block on Pomarium Street just before 10pm and police sealed off surrounding streets to allow five fire engines to reach the scene and tackle the incident.

The outbreak was quickly under control and a spokesman for the fire and rescue services said: “We got the call at 9.55pm last night that there was a fire in a block of flats in Pomarium Street and in a communal area.

“There were four appliances there and a height appliance. It was put out quickly and we stepped down at 10.10pm so it was only 15 minutes.

“Only one hose rail jet was used to put the fire out.”

Firefighters were also called out to blazes at the multi-storey block just before Christmas and again on Sunday, January 5.

One resident said of last night’s incident: “We had the bathroom window open and the smoke started coming in. My wife is choking.

“It was just last week they were here. It’s getting beyond a joke.”

Around 30 residents had to flee their homes because of last Sunday’s fire and were evacuated to a nearby hotel after a fire broke out in their building.

Eight appliances from Perth, Dundee, and Auchterarder attended the blaze at the flats in last week’s outbreak which took place shortly after 9pm.

The adjacent Perth bus station was closed in order to be used as a staging point for other emergency services vehicles.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that they were in attendance to last night’s latest blaze and said: “It was a fire service led incident.

“We were there to to assist with the surrounding roads.”