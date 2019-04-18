Things to do with the kids this Easter weekend, in Dundee and beyond

New research has revealed that 77% of parents feel the pressure about planning days out over school holidays.

Luckily, help is on hand for Dundee parents who are in need of budget friendly inspiration for the Easter holidays in the city with ScotRail’s Kids for a Quid ticket and free partner attractions.

All year-round, up to four children (aged 5-15) can travel off-peak, any day of the week, anywhere in Scotland for just £1 return with a paying adult.

As well as offering travel, ScotRail’s Kids for a Quid ticket also unlocks one free child entry into top partner attractions, which span the length and breadth of the country – many in and around Dundee.

Dundee parents have many free attractions on their doorsteps such as the Dundee Science Centre, The Discovery Point & RRS Discovery and Scotland’s Jute Museum at Verdant Works.

Venturing out with Dundee, parents can reach Edinburgh Zoo, Camera Obscura and the Edinburgh Dungeons in just an hour and a half on the train.

Or, enjoy the scenic two-hour journey to Loch Lomond to check out the Sea life aquarium or take a ride with Loch Lomond Cruises.

Well-known Scottish kidfluencer Clemmence ‘CC’ Currie and her family, owners of the famous childrenswear boutique, Bon Tot, headed on a family rail-journey with ScotRail to try out the ticket.

CC said: “It’s so good to be able to take a train for a pound because you don’t have to spend as much money, and it’s so fun on the train! You get to play games and eat loads of snacks and you get to see most of Scotland – bits you‘ve never seen before!

“It’s also a good thing for the environment because there are like 100 people on the train which means less cars which is better for mother earth. I love trains!”

In other findings uncovered by the survey commissioned by ScotRail, parents said they are in desperate need of budget friendly inspiration for upcoming Easter holidays, with the research also revealing that:

More than half of parents (55%) believe there’s serious competition amongst kids about what they do on school holidays – meaning there’s more pressure than ever on parents

Over half of parents (56%) spend more than £50 on a family day out with nearly one in five (17%) spending over £100, all in an effort to avoid kids’ school holiday FOMO (fear of missing out)

Seven in 10 parents found that family daytrip inspiration starts from social media.

ScotRail’s head of sales and marketing, Annabel Leckenby, said: “We hope that families take advantage of the Kids for a Quid ticket and ScotRail’s partner attractions this Easter holiday and beyond – there’s really nothing stopping you from going on an adventure, exploring Scotland and seeing some amazing attractions along the way.”

The Kids for a Quid ticket can be used alongside existing Season Tickets and Flexipasses, making it ideal for commuters, who now won’t need to buy a separate ticket in order to be eligible for the offer.

More information on the Kids for a Quid ticket can be found online at: www.scotrail.co.uk/kids