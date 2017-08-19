‘Things on the up’ as job figures in Dundee improve

Unemployment in Dundee has fallen — with Job Centre staff claiming things are “on the up” in the city.

However, the percentage of people claiming out-of-work benefits is still higher than the national average.

At the end of July, 3.4% of the population of Dundee was claiming out-of-work benefits, compared with 2.4% in Scotland and 1.9% across the UK.

There were 10 fewer people in the city claiming benefits in July compared with June. However, the 3,345 claimants last month was 230 lower than in July 2016.

Moira Cambridge, operations manager with the DWP, said: “It’s really positive news for Dundee.

“There’s a lot going on at the moment and things are on the up. In Dundee, claimant count for Universal Credit and Jobseekers’ Allowance is down compared with the same time last year.

“This is the upturn in the jobs market we were expecting, with new opportunities starting to come through all the time.

“Whitbread, which has roles in the catering and hospitality industry, is one employer we’ve seen taking staff on. We’re also seeing other activity in industries like retail, driver jobs, service industries and construction — in particular work associated with the Waterfront.”

In terms of the age of claimants, there were 40 more people claiming out-of-work benefits in the 18-24 age bracket from June to July in Dundee. All other age groups remained the same or improved.

Alison Henderson, chair of the Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said: “There has been a lot of partnership working in Dundee supporting people into employment.

“These latest figures give an indication that those efforts are working as we continue to see a reduction in the number of out-of-work claimants.

“The Dundee Partnership has ambitions for people in the city to be paid the living wage and to get as many hours in a job as required to live.

“It’s not just about numbers in employment — but whether these people are earning what they need to earn and getting the hours they need.

“Work is ongoing to encourage as many employers in Dundee as possible to pay the Scottish living wage, as well as supporting career progression for employees.”