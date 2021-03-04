‘Things heading in the right direction’ says Sturgeon as Scotland records 500 new cases of coronavirus

Things in Scotland are heading in the right direction says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

After giving an update on the coronavirus situation to Parliament ahead of First Minister’s Questions, she said: “Taking all that I have just reported there is little doubt that things are at the moment, firmly heading in the right direction.

“The number of cases is falling, the numbers in hospital are falling and the vaccination programme is progressing extremely well.

“That’s why we have been able to set out the timetable for children’s return to school and next week I’ll outline any further changes that we feel we can make at this stage to the Level 4 restrictions, and then the following week I will provide more information about the timetable for easing restrictions after April 26.

“There is much to feel optimistic right now but I want to stress that that should not see us throw caution to the wind.”

24 deaths recorded in past 24 hours

Scotland has recorded 24 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

In addition to that, three other deaths that were registered recently but were not included in the public total, have also been added.

Of the deaths, two were registered in Perth and Kinross and one in Fife.

This means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has risen to 7,398.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 500 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

Of these, 30 were recorded in Tayside; with 14 in Dundee, 11 in Angus and five in Perth and Kinross, while 22 cases were registered in Fife.

Since the pandemic began there have been 939 coronavirus deaths registered across Tayside and Fife.

The daily test positivity rate is 2.5% down from 2.6% on the previous day.

There are 726 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 24 from the previous day.

Of these patients, 69 are in intensive care.

The latest estimate of the R number is expected to show that it remains below 1, with the first minister saying “that reflects the positive trends that we can all see in the daily figures right now”.

A total of 1,688,808 people have had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccination and 100,058 people have had their second dose.