Police have launched an investigation after a haul of expensive gear was stolen from a Dundee flat.

The raid on the basement property on Perth Road, beside the George Orwell pub, happened sometime between 10.50am and 4.30pm yesterday.

Jewellery including a sapphire and diamond engagement ring, a silver ring and a gold heart necklace were stolen.

Two Apple MacBook laptops, a Canon digital SLR camera and a digital SLR camera lens were also taken.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that could assist officers with their inquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”