Thieves swoop on city centre security van

A security van has been robbed in Glasgow, forcing the closure of part of a city centre street.

Police were called to the area near the Royal Bank of Scotland on Sauchiehall Street at about 9.50pm yesterday.

Officers said thieves had swooped on a G4S van, although it is not clear what has been taken at this stage.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We’re continuing inquiries following the robbery of a G4S van outside the RBS bank on Sauchiehall Street.

“Nobody has been injured and the area remains closed off.”