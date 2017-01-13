A former Dundee school site has been targeted by thieves.

A black pressure washer was stolen from inside the gates of the former Sidlaw View Primary School — where demolition work is taking place — some time between 4.30pm on Monday and 7am on Tuesday.

A new Sidlaw View building recently opened along the road, with the old primary school in the process of being knocked down.

John Alexander, councillor for the Strathmartine area — which includes Sidlaw View — said he was shocked by the theft.

He said: “It’s utterly disgusting that this theft has taken place, particularly given that it was on school grounds.

“While all incidents of this type should be condemned and those responsible dealt with appropriately, it is concerning that this may have taken place in broad daylight.

“I’m sure that Police Scotland will be investigating this incident and I have every confidence that they will seek to hold those responsible to account.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Thieves broke into a building site on Harestane Road, Dundee and made off with a black pressure washer.

“The incident happened sometime between 4.30pm on Monday, January 9 and 7am on Tuesday, January 10 and the pressure washer was stolen from near to the gate at Helmsdale Place.”