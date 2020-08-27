‘Thieves stole my car and are now using it to commit other crimes’ claims Dundee man

A West End retiree’s car was stolen and is now reportedly being used in a crime spree by the thieves responsible.

Murray Fender has asked people to help in his search for his Skoda Kodiaq, which was nicked from his driveway on Monday night.

The navy blue car, which has the registration number SP67 NLF, was being leased to Murray by Volkswagen, and contained a large amount of expensive golf equipment.

In total, he estimates he has lost out on more than £18,000.

The 63-year-old said: “On Monday night I went out to the shop, and I parked it in my driveway.

“My wife’s sister was round visiting, she left at 10pm and it was still there.

“The next morning, my wife woke up at 7am, she was looking out the window and said ‘where’s your car?’

“Obviously, we contacted the police and they came and took a statement.

“It’s the first time something like this has ever happened to me and I just couldn’t believe that it was gone.

“The scary thing is that my bedroom is about 7ft away from where it was parked, I’m surprised I didn’t hear them or get woken up by the headlights.

“I think that the car was worth about £17,000 at least, and the golf stuff, the clubs and equipment, I told the police that it was probably worth £1,400.”

The retiree’s children have since launched a social media campaign in order to find the car, and Murray himself has been out searching for it.

He said: “I spent all of yesterday driving around trying to find it, but it’s still missing.

“I went out and drove to parts of Dundee I never even knew existed because I was quite optimistic I could find it, I thought I had a chance, but now I’m not so sure.”

Despite Murray’s lack of success in his search, others claim to have seen the car out and about in other areas of Dundee, being driven by a group of men who got out to try car doors and boots.

The men have also been seen speeding the car up and down the streets of Craigowl, with some residents claiming they were chased by police officers at one point.

Murray said: “Someone did get in touch to say that they had spotted it up in the Craigowl estate.

“They had CCTV there, and it shows my car passing.

“At first I thought it might just be the same make and colour, but I saw it from behind and it was my registration.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.05am on Tuesday 25 August 2020, police received a report of a blue Skoda Kodiaq having been stolen from outside a house in Whitefauld Road, Dundee.

“The car was last seen at the same location around 10pm on Monday 24 August.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0503 of 25 August 2020.”