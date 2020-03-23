Thieves steal vital supplies from Tayside village store amid Covid-19 chaos

A grocery store in Perthshire has been robbed.

The Glenfarg Village Store in Ladeside had its morning delivery of bread and milk stolen earlier today.

The village is around 10 miles south of Perth.

Anyone who is offered Tower bread for sale is asked to report it to 101 and rural businesses are advised to stay vigilant.

It is also understood that the majority of the shop’s milk delivery – including eggs and cream – has also been stolen.

The raid comes following further panic due to coronavirus – with many shoppers stocking up as they fear isolation measures could be brought in the Scottish Government in coming days.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.