Thieves steal sentimental items from grave at an Angus cemetery

Police have launched an appeal for information after items were stolen from a grave in an Angus cemetery.

Items, including a metal and ceramic ornamental rose, two plastic jars in the shape of footballs with solar lights in them and a small model bus, were taken from the grave in Brechin Cemetery some time between 1pm on Saturday and 3.45pm on Sunday.

The items were fixed in place and would have had to be unscrewed in order to remove them.

A statement from police said: “They are not hugely valuable in monetary terms, but are obviously extremely important to the family of the deceased.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”