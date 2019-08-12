Thieves steal handcuffs and keys to vehicles from Tayside Police

Keys to police vehicles and handcuffs are just some of the the items reported stolen from Tayside Police in recent years.

A freedom of information request by the Tele has revealed that since 2016, more than 20 items belonging to the police’s D-Division have either been reported lost or stolen from stations around the Tayside area.

Among the items pinched were keys to handcuffs and police vehicles, official force documents, as well as security fobs.

The figures provided show that in July 2017, a set of keys belonging to a police vehicle were stolen from Ryehill Police Station in the city.

Earlier that year, the Dundee headquarters in Bell Street was also targeted, when a set of handcuff keys and a security fob were stolen from the station.

And in March of this year, official paperwork was reported stolen from a station in Dundee.

It is not known what the document related to, or whether it contained sensitive information.

All of the items reported stolen have since been recovered.

However, as well as deliberate thefts, there have been a number of items lost during the same period.

Between January 2017 and January 2019, 17 portable radios, or airwave terminals, were reported lost from stations across the city.

There were repeated incidents at Lochee station, where seven were reported lost over an 18-month period.

Meanwhile, there were three radios lost in Longhaugh Police Station over a period of two years.

Although some of them were recovered, eight of the terminals are still missing.

Police report and record thefts in their stations in the same way they would similar offences where the public fall victim to stealing.

However, the force also said there is no central recording system for lost items and the information they provided was not definitive.

The figures were based on reports from the armed policing unit, their vehicle fleet, and information security, which is responsible for radios, laptops and building security.

In their response, police state: “We have made inquiries with the key departments responsible for some of the examples in your request and we have also searched our crime recording system in respect of thefts where the chief constable of Police Scotland is recorded as the complainer.”