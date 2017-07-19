A businessman has blasted “appalling” thieves after his snack van was broken into twice in one week — with a charity tin and stock worth hundreds of pounds stolen.

Alan Mills’ Picnic Basket, based at Gemini Crescent in Dundee Technology Park, was hit by yobs on Monday and Friday night last week.

During the break-ins, the culprits, believed to be youths, made off with sweets, crisps and energy drinks to the value of up to £300.

It is unknown if the same group carried out both thefts.

However, at least one group of thieves made off with a Noddy charity tin in aid of Arthritis Research UK.

Alan, 57, said: “This is the first time in the 10 years I’ve been based here that I’ve had a break-in.

“I can repair the van and stock can be replaced but it’s appalling that they have stolen the charity jar. That was the thing that really got me.”

Alan doesn’t know exactly how much money was in the charity tin but said a “very good customer” helped top it up again this week, which the Picnic Basket had matched.

The first break-in, between 10pm-2am on Monday July 10, saw yobs break in though the snack van’s side door, which Alan then secured with a heavy metal bar, bolted to the van’s side.

However, on Friday, the thieves crawled in through the cabin’s hatch, through which Alan serves customers.

Alan said that while no damage had been caused to the cabin, he will be spending as much as £800 to prevent further break-ins.

He said: “I will probably be up to 800 to install equipment such as CCTV on Discovery House and the security bars on the van.

“It’s a lot for a sole trader like me, but hopefully, that should be the end of it — touch wood. At least I’m quite handy, so I can install a lot of it myself.

“If I were having to call tradesmen, that would really start to infuriate me.”

Police Scotland confirmed it was carrying out inquiries into the theft.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Anyone with information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/17983/17, or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”