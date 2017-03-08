The mum of a boy with a rare genetic condition has blasted thieves who stole a bracelet from a charity shop.

Four-year-old Blake McMillan was born with MECP2 duplication syndrome — an extremely rare genetic condition that means he has trouble moving and speaking and is prone to respiratory infections.

Blake’s mum Jenny McMillan, 39, opened the Blake’s Bargains thrift shop in Carnoustie High Street with the aim of raising money to find a cure for the condition.

However, she was left “gutted” when she found that crooks had made off with one of the items on sale at the shop — a gold belcher bracelet.

Jenny said: “We try to give people a good deal on the stuff we sell.

“It isn’t the end of the world — but at the same time I was quite upset by it because it is Blake £25 further away from a cure.

“It is such a low thing to do. I don’t understand how someone could do that at a charity shop which is trying to fund research into curing children of an illness.

“All we are trying to do here is raise money so that we can find a cure for a disease that is killing these kids. It is really sad that people are willing to do things like that. I think that I am a trusting person and I don’t like to hover over people when they are in the shop.

“I just don’t know what kind of person would do something like that.”

Jenny added that since posting about the incident online, three people have donated money to the shop.

She said: “It does restore your faith in humanity a bit after something like that — they did not need to go out of their way to do that.”

Jenny said that she contacted police after she found out about the theft on February 27 and was expecting officers to visit the store.

She said: “I am not expecting to get the bracelet back. I think it is probably long gone by now.

“Maybe the police will be able to warn other shops that someone has stolen it and they might get caught trying to sell it.”

Blake’s Bargains stocks a wide range of products including adult and children’s clothes, toys, books and baby items. It also stocks maternity clothes, books and DVDs, jewellery, candles and various bric-a-brac items.

Jenny launched a fundraising campaign after Blake was diagnosed with MECP2 duplication syndrome.

Police Scotland had not responded at the time of going to press.