Thieves steal car, do ‘doughnuts’ in Dundee park then flee

Police are hunting car thieves who left a motor abandoned after stealing it in the middle of the night and using it to ruin parts of the grass at Fairmuir Park.

The grey Ford Focus was taken from outside an address in Gourdie Terrace in Charleston overnight before the car was found in Fairmuir Park at 4.30am, where it had been left by the crooks.

It is believed the thieves used the car to make a mess of grass in Fairmuir Park before abandoning the motor.

A local resident said: “There seemed to be somebody in a car doing wheelies in the park early this morning.

“You can clearly see tyre tracks driving on to the park and they have made quite a mess.

“They then did a doughnut on the grass churning it all up and making a real mess.

“The police arrived pretty soon after and removed the car but I think the driver got away on foot.”

A police spokesman appealed for witnesses, adding: “Our reference is incident 0317 of March 14.”

