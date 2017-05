A Dundee Co-op has been raided by thieves who used a vehicle to ram open the door.

The store at Panmurefield, Broughty Ferry, remains cordoned off by police following the overnight break-in.

It’s believed a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes were taken by the raiders.

A smashed vodka bottle could be seen at the entrance to the store this morning.

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

