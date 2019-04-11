Thieves plunder cash from ‘visible’ parking meters in Dundee

Police are appealing for information about thefts from three parking meters in Dundee.

The parking meters – two in East Port car park and one in nearby Queen Street – were broken into between 8:30pm and 9pm on Monday, and quantities of money stolen from each.

A police statement said: “The two machines in East Port in particular are visible from North Marketgait and Blackscroft which run adjacent to the car park, and these roads are busy even at this time of the evening.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously near these or other parking meters in the area around that time, please let us know.

“If you have any relevant information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111. Our reference is CR/9296/19.”