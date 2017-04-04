Thieves on moped who snatched mobile phones from pedestrians’ hands are jailed

Two thieves on a moped who snatched mobile phones from pedestrians as they made calls have been jailed.

Zuriel Hutson, 21, and Sharuk Sheraji, 22, rode a stolen high-powered moped and carried out a series of thefts across London on November 26 2016.

With Hutson steering and Sheraji as pillion, the duo carried out 10 snatches and made one attempt in Westminster, three snatch offences in Camden, two snatch offences in Islington, two snatch offences in Hackney and one snatch offence in Tower Hamlets.

In Whitehall Street, Tottenham, north London, Sheraji jumped off the moped and attempted to flee on foot, but was caught by officers in unmarked police cars. He was found to be in possession of the 18 phones snatched and was arrested.

Hutson then attempted to escape on the moped, heading north and onto the North Circular, all the while followed by a police helicopter.

He rode at speeds of up to 90mph, weaving in and out of traffic along the M11, and on the wrong side of the carriageway, against oncoming traffic.

Video footage shows other drivers swerving out of his way to avoid head-on collisions. Nevertheless, some minor road traffic incidents occurred as a result of Hutson’s riding.

On The M11, Hutson tried to squeeze in between two cars in the gap between lanes two and three, but instead collided with them.

The impact forced him to crash his moped, knocking his shoes off his feet as he skidded and rolled along the motorway.

Police were forced to close part of the M11 to prevent further danger to motorists.

Hutson got back up, restarted his moped and continued along the hard shoulder, again against oncoming traffic.

Zuriel Hutson drove the wrong way along the hard shoulder (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police deployed a ‘stinger’ tyre deflation device ahead of Hutson, which safely slowed him down and eventually stopped him on the slip road of the M11 to the M25.

He then attempted to flee bare foot, but police soon caught up with him and he was arrested.

Hutson, of Highbury New Park, Islington, north London was sentenced two and a half years’ imprisonment after he had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal, dangerous driving and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order at Wood Green Crown Court January 31.

Sheraji of of Sebastion House, Hoxton Street, north London, was jailed for two years after he had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order at Wood Green Crown Court on February 9. They were both sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday.

