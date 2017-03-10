Police have launched an investigation after thieves were caught in the act stealing from a Dundee home before running off.

The break-in happened in the early hours of the morning at Springfield, just off Perth Road.

A Dell laptop, grey backpack, headphones and speakers were stolen in the incident.

It’s understood the raiders were disturbed by the occupants of the property.

The two thieves then made off and were last seen running from the home into the rear garden.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “Police in Dundee are appealing for witnesses after a theft at an address in Springfield that happened at about 1.10am.

“Anyone who saw or heard suspicious activity is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”