Police have launched a hunt for thieves after a bike and tools were stolen from a cellar in a Dundee close.

The raid happened in Brownhill Place in Charleston sometime between 2.30pm on Sunday and 4.30pm on Tuesday.

A black and red Saracen Mantra Pro mountain bike, a black Xbox and two controllers, an ASUS black laptop and a purple Amazon Fire tablet were taken.

Tools including a Dewalt cordless drill and its case, a McAllister tile cutter and a McAllister jigsaw were also stolen.

Police are asking for anyone that could help with the inquiry to come forward.

A spokeswoman for the force added: “Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/10494/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”