Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Thieves break into Dundee nursery and steal children’s Amazon Fire tablets

By Steven Rae
July 27, 2021, 2:59 pm
Rugrats nursery tablets theft

Tablet computers used by children at a Dundee nursery were stolen after the building was broken into.

Rugrats Private Day Nursery in Whitfield was targeted between Friday 23 and Monday 26 July.

Police have appealed for information into the break-in at the Haddington Crescent building.

A spokesman said: “A nursery in Haddington Crescent, Dundee, was broken into between 5.50pm on Friday July 23 and 7am on Monday July 26.

“Two Amazon Fire tablets used by the children were stolen. If you have any information, call 101, with incident reference number 0553 of July 26.”

Vandals damaged nursery in 2019

Rugrats management have been contacted for more information about the incident.

In 2019, vandals caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the nursery.

Although they didn’t enter the building, the louts destroyed fencing and play equipment, as well as leaving toys and paper littered on the ground.

Some sheds were also broken into and damaged and flowers planted by the children were uprooted.

Police hunt for sneak-in thief who stole electrical goods from Brechin home