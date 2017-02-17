Thieves broke into a Dundee pub via its cellar and stole a till.

The Airlie Arms in Dundonald Street was targeted in the early hours of Sunday.

It’s believed the culprits managed to get into the premises — formerly known as the Four J’s — via its on-street cellar doors.

A staff member at the bar, who asked not to be named, confirmed that the pub had a break-in on Sunday. She said: “They have obviously been here before and knew what they were doing — they avoided the sensors. They came through the cellar outside and up through the floor behind the bar.

“They stood at a point where the sensors can’t be triggered and pulled the till towards them. There would have been about £100 inside it.”

One witness described seeing men coming up from the cellar doors on the street before running away. He said: “I was walking past on the Sunday morning and suddenly a group of men came out of the trap doors on the street. They ran into the close right beside the pub.

“I didn’t really know what was going on at the time but when I came back down the road later on that day, there were two police cars sitting outside the pub and officers out speaking to people.”

Another resident, who works in the area, said: “The police were going around asking people if they had seen anything. They told me that they had broken in through the cellar and stolen the till. You see the police in this street a lot. It doesn’t surprise me that this has happened. The police were there most of the day talking to people.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information after a break-in to the Airlie Arms public house some time between 6am and 8.50am on Sunday.

“A cash register containing a three-figure sum of money was stolen.

“Officers are keen to speak with three men in connection with the incident. One is described as being in his thirties and was wearing a blue jacket with a light blue baseball cap.

“The second man is in his thirties and was wearing a blue waterproof jacket, jeans, and had tattoos on the back of his neck and down his left arm.

“The third man is described as being in his thirties and was wearing a black baseball cap. Anyone with any information can contact Tayside Division on 101 or any police officer.”